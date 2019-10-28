Economy slowdown: Itna sannata kyun hai bhai? asks Sena

Borrowing the line - "itna sannata kyun hai, bhai?" - from the blockbuster film 'Sholay', the Shiv Sena targeted BJP once again -- this time on demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax and the slump in the economy.

The repeated diatribes came even before the Shiv Sena and the BJP, the two saffron allies that contested the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha polls together, could formally start talks on government formation.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' in Marathi and its Hindi tabloid version 'Dophar ka Saamana', it closed on a note with a line delivered by late AK Hungal, who played the role of a maulana, after his son was killed by the gang of Gabbar Singh -- "Itna sannata kyun hai, bhai?" - in a reference to the subdued Diwali festivities in the wake of the gloomy economic scenario.

The newspapers, of which Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is the editor, seemed to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though without mentioning his name.

The "mai baap sarkar" at the Centre says that the farmer's income would be doubled but some or the other natural calamity is hitting them, it said.

"The "dhoom dhadaka" of crackers are missing....and, the Diwali sales are down by 30 to 40 per cent,'' 'Saamana' says.

"The condition of Indian economy is worsening instead of improving following 'notebandi' (demonetisation) and GST....factories are threatened, industries and businesses are closing down, employment generation is badly affected, new companies and establishments are getting insolvent, banks are getting bankrupt," the editorial said.

"People's pockets are anyway empty, the government exchequer also seemed to be empty...and because of this emergency situation, the government is tapping the resources of RBI, which is inhuman," the hard-hitting editorial said.

"Whatever the condition is, people are finding ways to celebrate Diwali....but we don't see the country's economy celebrating Diwali....there is a 'sannata' (eerie calm) in markets; because of online shopping, foreign companies are filling their coffers," it said.

The elections of Maharashtra were held in the backdrop of "sannata" and less of "dhoom dhadaka".

In the recent polls to 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally. The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014.