ED will not come after me as I am BJP MP: Sanjay Patil

Recently, BJP leader Harshavardhan Patil had quipped that he was getting 'sound sleep' in the saffron party as there are 'no inquiries'

  • Oct 24 2021, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 21:52 ist
Sanjay Patil, BJP's Lok Sabha member from Sangli in Maharashtra, on Sunday quipped that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not come after him as he is a BJP MP. He made the remark while speaking at a function in Sangli.

"The ED won't come after me since I am a BJP MP...We have to take a loan in order to purchase luxury cars worth Rs 40 lakh to show off. The ED will be surprised to see the amount of loan we have..," he said in a lighter vein.

Recently, BJP leader Harshavardhan Patil had quipped that he was getting "sound sleep" in the saffron party as there are "no inquiries", a remark that came on a day when NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleged the misuse of the central agencies like the CBI, ED, and NCB to target the Opposition.

Harshvardhan Patil, a former MLA from Indapur in the Pune district, had quit the Congress and switched over to the BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have been accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing the central agencies to target the leaders of the three ruling parties in the state.

