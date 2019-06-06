Eight Cabinet Committees set up; PM heads six, Shah two

Within a week of taking over Modi government 2:0 has carried out a major rejig in cabinet committees that give crucial inputs on key issues and decide key appointments, six headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself including on economy, jobs and security and two by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Modi heads Appointments Committee of the Cabinet with Shah being only the other member in the panel as Home Minister. With Rajnath Singh’s portfolio changed from Home to Defence, he is out of this crucial panel.

In the very important Cabinet Committee on Security, where decisions to carry out aerial strikes in Balakot in Pakistan post Pulawama attack and surgical strike in that country post-Uri terror attack were taken, this time there is only one woman member as the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is out of Cabinet. His replacement S Jaishankar, the new Minister of External Affairs is very much part of the CCS, which is headed by the Prime Minister. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are other members in the panel.

Apart from Swaraj, the other notable absentee in CCS will be Arun Jaitley, who opted out from the Cabinet citing health reasons. In the previous CCS, for the first time, there were two women members—Swaraj and Sitharaman.

The other panels which the Prime Minister heads include Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in which both Singh and Shah are members, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee Employment and Skill Development. Shah heads Cabinet Committee on Accommodation and Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

With job creation being the grey area of Modi’s first dispensation and economy’s slow-down emerging a giant challenge, the Prime Minister’s focus is clear as he heads the three panels on economic affairs, investment and growth and on employment and skill development. Battling a 20-quarter low GDP growth of 5.8 percent in the January-March quarter and a five-year-low of 6.8 percent GDP growth in 2019, besides burgeoning unemployment, the task is cut out for Modi government for which youths have voted overwhelmingly.

Shah is in all the eight committees, Sitharaman is member in seven of them barring the two-member committee on Appointments, Piyush Goyal in four and Nitin Gadkari in four and Dharmendra Pradhan is in two panels. Rajnath Singh is member in two panels- CCS and Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs while Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi is not a member in any of the panels but has been inducted as special invitee in the crucial Cabinet Committee on employment and skill development, which has three women members—Nirmala Sitharaman (as member) and Irani and Harsimrat Kaur Badal as special invitees.

Badal is also a member two panels-- the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs headed by Modi.

The panels have been reconstituted under the Transaction of Business Rules.