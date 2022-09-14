Eight Cong MLAs joined BJP without any conditions: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

8 Cong MLAs joined BJP without any conditions: Goa CM

The chief minister said eight of the 11 MLAs of Congress, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, have joined the BJP

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade welcome eight Congress MLAs who joined the party, in Panaji, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The newly joined members are Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said eight MLAs of Congress have joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unconditionally. Addressing a press conference with state BJP chief Sadanant Shet Tanavade, Sawant said that BJP's strength in the 40-member Assembly has gone up to 28 with the eight new entrants.

The chief minister said eight of the 11 MLAs of Congress, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, have joined the BJP. "With today's development, the BJP now enjoys the support of 33 MLAs (including two of the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party and three Independents). These Congress MLAs have joined the BJP unconditionally," Sawant said.

Taking a dig, Sawant said 'the Congress chhodo yatra' has begun from Goa and exuded confidence that the BJP will win another Lok Sabha seat in Goa in the next elections. Of the two Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state, the BJP and the Congress represent one each. "In the 2024 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be re-elected with the support of more than 400 MPs," he added. 

