Eknath Shinde does not have magic number of 144: Supriya Sule

She also urged the rebels to return to Maharashtra and find a solution constitutionally

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 28 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 22:28 ist

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Member of Parliament from Baramati, and a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, Supriya Sule said that the rebel Shiv Sena leader is nowhere close to the magic figure of 144.

As the current strength of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly—as one of the MLAs passed away recently—is 287, the magic number to claim majority is 144.

“…all that is okay…Eknath Shinde only has 50 MLAs from what I have heard, so it can’t be said that he has the majority,” Sule, who is also NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s daughter, told reporters here.

“Balasaheb and Ma (Meenatai Thackeray) built Shiv Sena brick by brick, I have an emotional connect with the family…when Balasaheb was alive, he had passed on the reins to (his) son…what Uddhav ji appealed (to rebels) is like coming from an elder brother…he is the family head,” she said.

Also read: Why does Shinde rebellion hit so hard? A look at Shiv Sena's history

She also urged the rebels to return to Maharashtra and find a solution constitutionally.

About the rebel MLAs targeting NCP, Sule said: “It should not be forgotten that all those who are coming forward and talking today were NCP members before. We never let bitterness get in the way of our relationship. Even if they leave the party, we will still have feelings of love for them.”

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut concurred saying that a large number of the rebels came from other parties.

When asked about the rebel camp spokesperson Deepak Kesakar, who blamed Raut for the current mess, the latter said: “Kesarkar has come from NCP…he has joined the Shiv Sena after Balasaheb died…what can he talk about Shiv Sena?”

