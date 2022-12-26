Eknath Shinde-faction Minister Abdul Sattar lands in soup

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, one of his close political associates and state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar now faces corruption charges from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Opposition is now demanding his resignation.

Sattar, a controversial politician from Marathwada, is already under attack by the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena Opposition alliance for his derogatory remarks against Baramati MP Supriya Sule and for asking a district collector if he drinks alcohol.

On 22 December, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court issued a notice to Sattar for ordering 'regularisation' of the possession of land reserved for public 'gairan' (grazing) - measuring 37 acres - in favour of a private person in Washim. The Nagpur bench of HC will hear the matter further on 11 January 11, 2023.

Sattar had passed the order in June 2022 when he was the Minister of State for Revenue in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar of the NCP raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

“The irregularities are to the tune of Rs 150 crore and he should be immediately removed from the ministry…the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister must immediately sack him,” Pawar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “The government will examine the high court and thereafter take the necessary action.”

The Lower House saw two adjournments and then was finally adjourned for the day.

Sattar, who belongs to Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, was not available for comments.

However, Shinde when asked about this in New Delhi, said: “I will seek information about this.”