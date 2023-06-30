Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena supports Uniform Civil Code

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has given unconditional support to the Uniform Civil Code -- for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong pitch in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We give complete support to the proposed UCC,” senior Shiv Sena leader and Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale, the party’s group leader in Lok Sabha, said on Friday.

Shewale, who was accompanied by Nanded MP Hemant Patil and Hatkanangale MP Dhairyasheel Mane, told a press conference that they would request Shinde to bring in a resolution in support of UCC in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature and send it to the Centre to make them aware of the Maharashtra government's stand on the issue.

"We also request Modi to hold a discussion on the UCC in the Parliament's monsoon session and a whip will be issued to all Sena MPs to support it," said Shewale.

According to him, this was one of the three dreams that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had for the country. "Balasaheb had three dreams- setting up a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scrapping Article 370, and implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country. Modi has fulfilled two of his dreams and the last dream of having a UCC will be completed soon," said Shewale. He said that Balasaheb supported the bill because it is in the interest of every citizen, especially women who need equal status under the law.

Shewale also launched an attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with the members of the All India Muslim Personal Board. "His father openly supported the UCC. Yet today, he is wary of it and even spreading misinformation about Hindus getting affected by it. The leaders of the Muslim personal board went to meet Uddhav Thackeray because they know that he will oppose it. His real face has been exposed and the people of Maharashtra are watching it," said Shewale, adding, "The law is not against any community. Uddhav Thackeray said that the law will affect Hindus, it will not affect Hindus, it will only affect the Gandhis and that is why he is opposing it.”

Shewale also said that former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam also supported the UCC in 2003 and the Supreme Court also emphasised the need of UCC.

Shewale further said that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is walking on the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray and has already declared support for the proposed law. "The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde is committed to Balasaheb's vision of one nation, one law. Even Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was in favour of the UCC, but it was the Congress who did not allow the law to be implemented in the country for 75 years," said Shewale.