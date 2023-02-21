Shinde to hold Sena's first National Executive today

Eknath Shinde to hold first National Executive meeting of Shiv Sena on February 21

More to follow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 21 2023, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 22:58 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Ekanth Shinde will conduct the first National Executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on February 22 after acquiring the party name and symbol. 

During the meeting, which will be conducted in the evening, new office bearers may be elected or appointed and various issues will be discussed, confirmed Shinde's spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar.

More to follow...

Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Maharashtra
India News

