Eknath Shinde to hold first National Executive meeting of Shiv Sena on February 21

Ekanth Shinde will conduct the first National Executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on February 22 after acquiring the party name and symbol.
During the meeting, which will be conducted in the evening, new office bearers may be elected or appointed and various issues will be discussed, confirmed Shinde's spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar.
First National Executive meeting of Shivs Sena to be held today in the evening, after Election Commission of India's order (allotting Shiv Sena name & Bow and Arrow to Shinde faction). Some new office bearers may be elected/appointed: Deepak Kesarkar, Maharashtra min
