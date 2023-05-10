Eknath Shinde's MP son hopes for favourable SC verdict

Eknath Shinde's MP son hopes for favourable SC verdict

The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions filed by factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and CM Shinde

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • May 10 2023, 09:37 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 09:37 ist
Shrikant with members of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday said he expects a favourable Supreme Court verdict on the political row in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, the Shinde junior claimed two-thirds of MLAs of (undivided) Shiv Sena are with CM Shinde.

The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions filed by factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and CM Shinde pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis after hearing arguments advanced on behalf of both sides.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has sought disqualification of MLAs of the Shinde camp who split Shiv Sena last June and formed a government with BJP.

"The Election Commission had ruled in our favour (by recognising the Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the 'bow and arrow' symbol). I am optimistic that the ruling of the top court will also be in favour of Shiv Sena because we are technically right. We enjoy more than a two-thirds majority (of Shiv Sena MLAs). The Supreme Court will take an appropriate decision,” Shrikant Shinde said.

The SC verdict is expected in the next few days.

