Election Commission appoints special observers for NCT Delhi Assembly elections

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday appointed special observers to monitor the law and order situation as well as the expenditure by candidates and political parties during campaigning for the Assembly elections in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

B Murli Kumar, a retired Indian Revenue Service officer, and Mrinal Kanti Das, a retired Indian Police Service officer, were appointed Special Expenditure Observer and Special Police Observer respectively for the Assembly polls in Delhi, according to the Election Commission.

The poll panel decided to appoint the special observers after reviewing preparations for the polls in a meeting with civil and police officers of the National Capital Territory.

Kumar, in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer, will supervise and monitor the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken based on intelligence inputs and complaints received through cVIGIL and Voter Helpline 1950 against all people or entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies.

Das will oversee the deployment and other security-related issues, according to an EC spokesperson.

Das, who retired as Director-General of Manipur Police, was deputed earlier as Special Police Observer for Tripura and Mizoram during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and the recently held Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Kumar, who has experience in the Investigation Wing of the Income Tax Department, was appointed Special Expenditure Observer for the Vellore Parliamentary Constituency in Tamil Nadu during the Lok Sabha elections and the recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, according to the EC.