Election Commission decides to hold by-elections across India

The Election Commission on Friday decided to hold by-polls across the country to fill up vacancies in state legislatures and the Lok Sabha.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had a meeting with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra to discuss scheduling the by-elections. They reviewed the preparations of the state governments to hold the bye-elections, particularly in view of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as heavy rainfall and flood situation in some parts of the country. The commission decided to announce the schedule of the by-elections “at an appropriate time”.

“Decision to hold bye-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today. The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time,” S B Sharan, the spokesperson of the EC, posted on Twitter.

The EC on Friday also discussed scheduling eight other bypolls – in seven other assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and a parliamentary constituency in Bihar. The deadline for holding elections to fill up the eight vacancies ranged from July 30 to September 7. But the commission issued a certificate on Thursday, expressing its “considered view” that the by-elections due to be held up to September 7 might be deferred “in public interest” in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation in several states. It noted that the by-elections should be held when the situation would become conducive and necessary logistics and protocols would be put in place.

The EC on Friday discussed scheduling the eight bye-elections beyond September 7, along with the 49 others, which are due after that date.