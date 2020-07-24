Election Commission decides to hold by-elections

Election Commission decides to hold by-elections across India

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2020, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 20:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Election Commission on Friday decided to hold by-polls across the country to fill up vacancies in state legislatures and the Lok Sabha.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had a meeting with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra to discuss scheduling the by-elections. They reviewed the preparations of the state governments to hold the bye-elections, particularly in view of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as heavy rainfall and flood situation in some parts of the country. The commission decided to announce the schedule of the by-elections “at an appropriate time”.

“Decision to hold bye-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today. The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time,” S B Sharan, the spokesperson of the EC, posted on Twitter.

The EC on Friday also discussed scheduling eight other bypolls – in seven other assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and a parliamentary constituency in Bihar. The deadline for holding elections to fill up the eight vacancies ranged from July 30 to September 7. But the commission issued a certificate on Thursday, expressing its “considered view” that the by-elections due to be held up to September 7 might be deferred “in public interest” in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation in several states. It noted that the by-elections should be held when the situation would become conducive and necessary logistics and protocols would be put in place.

The EC on Friday discussed scheduling the eight bye-elections beyond September 7, along with the 49 others, which are due after that date.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Election Commission of India
by-elections

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

First photos of multiple planets around a star unveiled

First photos of multiple planets around a star unveiled

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 