Election Commission not to hold assembly bypolls to 7 seats across 4 states ‘at this stage'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 15:15 ist
A view of Election Commission of India office, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

The Election Commission on Tuesday decided not to hold Assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal “at this stage” after a specific request from the states.

In a statement, the EC said it had received inputs from poll officials and chief secretaries of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

"In view of the above, the Commission has decided not to announce the conduct of elections at this stage in the seven vacancies in legislative assemblies of the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal," it said.

