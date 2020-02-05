Election Commission: One more ban for BJP MP Parvesh Verma; warning for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

With just one day left for the campaigning for the Delhi polls to end, the Election Commission on Wednesday once again banned BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaigning for 24 hours for calling Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist while the Delhi Chief Minister was warned by the poll body for promising mohalla clinic in a court premises.

Verma, who was not allowed to campaign for 96 hours that ended only on Monday following his controversial remarks on Shaheen Bagh protesters, was once again banned for 24 hours starting Wednesday 6 PM. The campaigning for the Assembly polls end on Thursday evening.

The EC did not accept his reply that he never "cast vitroloc aspersions" against the Chief Minister and the video of his interview where he made the remark "did not reflect the correct picture".

"The said video clipping was again viewed and scrutinised in the Commission and...the Commission is of the considered view that Parvesh Verma made vitriolic aspersions against Kejriwal, which violate" the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the order said.

In a separate order, it also warned Kejriwal for his promise to set up a 'mohalla clinic' in a court complex during a meeting organised by Bar Association of Delhi, saying he should me "more careful and exercise caution in future while making public utterances as the spirit of Model Code of Conduct..."

The Commission did not agree with Kejriwal's submission that he spoke in a private function while issuing the warning.