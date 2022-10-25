Election FAQs: How to vote as a first-time voter

Himachal Pradesh is all set to go to polls on November 12. Like the previous Assembly elections, this year will see thousands of first-time voters in Himachal cast their vote.

Here is a guide for the first-time voters to participate in the democratic process.

First, you will have to register yourself as a voter on the website Election Commission of India (ECI). Citizens can enroll themselves as voter by filling Form 6 online at National Voters' Service Portal.

After putting your details on the website of the ECI, you can check which polling booth you have been assigned to.

Process of casting your vote:

Once you reach the polling booth, you will find three polling officers sitting next to each other.

1. First, go to the left-most polling officer for identity verification. You will need to show your Voter ID or any other valid document to get the verification done.

2. Then you head towards the second officer to get your finger marked with the indelible ink for casting your vote.

3. The third step will require you to reach the last officer who will take your signature or thumbprint to cross your name off the electoral roll.

4. Now, you move ahead to cast your vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Select your choice of political party from the list available on the device and press the blue button next to it. Once done, an LED on the EVM will turn red and the VVPAT machine would generate a slip confirming that your vote has been cast.

5. In case of any inconsistency between your selection of vote and the VVPAT slip, you can approach the presiding officer to file a complaint.