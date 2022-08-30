Election is good for Congress: Shashi Tharoor amid buzz that he'll contest party polls

Amid buzz that he will contest Congress's president polls, Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that an "election is good for Congress".

When asked if he will contest party's presidential poll, senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said, "I've no comment to make. I accept what I've written in my article which is that an election would be a good thing for Congress party."

Shashi Tharoor is exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it, PTI reported quoting sources. They said he has not made up his mind but could take a call on it soon.

While Tharoor declined to comment on whether he would throw his hat into the ring, he has written an article for the Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi calling for a "free and fair" election.

