What Tharoor said amid buzz that he'd contest Cong poll

Election is good for Congress: Shashi Tharoor amid buzz that he'll contest party polls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 30 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 12:12 ist
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid buzz that he will contest Congress's president polls, Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that an "election is good for Congress". 

When asked if he will contest party's presidential poll, senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said, "I've no comment to make. I accept what I've written in my article which is that an election would be a good thing for Congress party."

Also Read — G-23 gears up for Cong polls, likely to field Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor is exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it, PTI reported quoting sources. They said he has not made up his mind but could take a call on it soon.

While Tharoor declined to comment on whether he would throw his hat into the ring, he has written an article for the Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi calling for a "free and fair" election.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shashi Tharoor
Indian Politics
Congress

What's Brewing

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'

DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'

A bend in the road is not the end

A bend in the road is not the end

This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months

This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

 