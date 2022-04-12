Electoral bond scheme one of biggest scams: Gehlot

The BJP puts pressure on industrialists and gets the maximum donations through electoral bonds, he claimed

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 12 2022, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 20:44 ist
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday described the electoral bond scheme as one of the biggest scams and alleged that it had swung the entire election process in favour of the ruling party at the Centre.

Gehlot also said the Supreme Court should ensure early hearing on the pleas challenging the electoral bond scheme and rollback of the measure to create a level-playing field for all parties.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Controversy: Here's what you need to know

"The electoral bond scheme is one of the biggest scams in Indian democracy. It has swung the entire election system in favour of the ruling party. The BJP puts pressure on industrialists and gets the maximum donations through electoral bonds.

"In these bonds, the donor's information is also not known. So these bonds are becoming a way to use black money in elections," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

