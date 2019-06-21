Electoral reforms: 12 Oppn parties submit notice

Undeterred by the electoral debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, Opposition parties are attempting to reunite at least in Parliament and the first sign came in Rajya Sabha as 12 Opposition parties have jointly submitted a notice to discuss electoral reforms.

As and when the Triple Talaq Bill comes in Rajya Sabha after its passage in Lok Sabha, the Opposition parties have also decided to use its numerical advantage to insist that the proposed legislation be sent to a Select Committee.

Opposition sources said they have submitted the notice for a short duration discussion on 'electoral reforms for fair and free elections' and it has been accepted. The parties which signed the notice include Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, RJD, NCP and Kerala Congress.

Some of the Opposition leaders had a meeting to discuss floor strategy where the issue of short duration discussion was also discussed. The Opposition has been critical of the role of Election Commission for its "omissions and commissions" in the conduct of Lok Sabha elections.

During the debate, sources said, they would raise the issue of changes in the appointment procedure of Election Commissioners, Electronic Voting Machines and paper trail (VVPAT) and excessive money and muscle power in electioneering. Some of them would also strongly raise the issue of abandoning EVMs and returning to ballot papers.

In a separate informal meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, sources said the Opposition leaders told the government that they would not support passage of bills without scrutiny. They want Bills to be either scrutinised by a Parliamentary Standing Committee or Rajya Sabha Select Committee.

All eyes will be on Rajya Sabha when the Triple Talaq Bill is tabled. At present, those opposed to Triple Talaq Bill have at least 122 members on their side, which include BJP ally JD(U) that has six MPs.

BJD (5) and YSR Congress (2), are also opposed to the criminality provisions of the Bill. If another BJP ally 13-member AIADMK sticks to its earlier stand of opposing the Bill, the BJP will have real trouble.

Sparks will also fly next week as MPs will be discussing the Motion of Thanks to the President's speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to debate in Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday afternoon in Rajya Sabha.