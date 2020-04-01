Ensure needy people get essential items: Rahul

Ensure needy people get essential items: Rahul Gandhi to Amethi Unit amid COVID-19 lockdown

PTI
PTI, Amethi,
  • Apr 01 2020, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 20:46 ist

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have instructed the Amethi Congress unit to ensure all needy people get essentials items during the lockdown, a party office bearer said on Wednesday.

The district unit's chief Pradeep Singhal said, "As per instructions of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, every Congress worker is involved in providing essential items to the needy people."

"Party workers are reaching to various parts of the district and helping people," he said.

Singhal also said the needy people are being given 10-kg wheat flour, 5-kg rice, 1-kg pulses, salt sugar, mustard oil and spices.

