Entered Congress prez poll fray to ‘safeguard Constitution’, says Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that he had entered the poll race for the post of Congress president to safeguard the Constitution.

Addressing press persons here, he claimed he had accepted the election as a challenge.

Noting that former prime minister, the late Jawaharlal Nehru, had fought to eradicate poverty, he said the country was now witnessing a sharp increase in poverty and the BJP-RSS were responsible for it.

“I am contesting the election for AICC president’s post as all Congress leaders exerted pressure on me. The poll is being held as both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have refused to become the party president. Those who support my ideology will stand by me in the election. I cannot ask Shashi Tharoor not to contest the election as it is his

right to enter the poll fray in a democratic setup,” said Kharge.

He asserted that the Gandhi family had not supported any of the candidates.

Pointing out that those facing Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax cases had got clean chit after joining BJP, Kharge said the government was levelling corruption charges against Congress leaders and exonerating them once they join BJP.

“Does democracy exist in BJP? Was an election ever held for the national president of that party? The election for AICC president is being conducted for the fifth time,” he said.

Kharge claimed that the Congress leaders had fielded him as he had raised a strong voice for fundamental principles of the party.

Accusing BJP of creating social disorder and failing to control the rise in the prices of essential commodities, he charged that people were struggling to earn a decent livelihood in the country.