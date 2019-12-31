EoI for Air India in coming few weeks: Hardeep Puri

The aviation minister said that his ministry with attempt to issue an expression of interest for Air India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2019, 13:50pm ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 13:59pm ist
The logo of Air India is pictured on the tail of the passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday that his ministry will try to issue expression of interest for Air India in the coming few weeks.

Speaking at a press conference here, Puri said that while his ministry is the nodal ministry for aviation, he was not in charge of disinvestment.

"Air India is a first class airline, but there are no two views that privatisation has to be done. We are not slaves of certain deadlines; we are trying to do it (disinvestment) as quickly as possible," he said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Air India
Hardeep Singh Puri
Ministry of Civil Aviation
Comments (+)
 