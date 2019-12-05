'Even Lord Rama cannot guarantee a crime-free society'

Amid the nationwide outrage over the burning of a rape survivor in Unnao district, an Uttar Pradesh minister on Thursday sought to make light of the incident saying that a crime-free society was not possible.

"Forget about us... even Lord Rama will not be able to guarantee a crime-free society," UP minister for food and civil supply Ranvendra Pratap Singh said here.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the government could only ensure that the perpetrators of the crime were punished. "It cannot completely stop the crime," he added.