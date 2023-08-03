Evidence BJP trying to hack EVMs to win polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Also Read | Trinamool to hold state-wide protest against Centre on August 6
Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, alleged that there is evidence that the BJP is trying to hack the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in its attempts to win elections.
"I.N.D.I.A will win the 2024 election and form the government. I.N.D.I.A will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment," she told reporters at the state secretariat here.
"They (BJP) have already started planning (on how to win the general elections). They are trying to hack electronic voting machines, we have heard about it and got evidence and are attempting to get more," Banerjee said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi
'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials
Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship
McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai
Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16
Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar
Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?
Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan
Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful