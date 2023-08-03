Evidence BJP trying to hack EVMs to win polls: Mamata

I.N.D.I.A will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment, she said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 03 2023, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 17:41 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, alleged that there is evidence that the BJP is trying to hack the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in its attempts to win elections.

"I.N.D.I.A will win the 2024 election and form the government. I.N.D.I.A will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment," she told reporters at the state secretariat here.

"They (BJP) have already started planning (on how to win the general elections). They are trying to hack electronic voting machines, we have heard about it and got evidence and are attempting to get more," Banerjee said.

