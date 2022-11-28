Ex-BJP minister Jaynarayan Vyas joins Cong in Gujarat

Ex-BJP minister Jaynarayan Vyas joins Congress ahead of Gujarat elections

Vyas was a minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Nov 28 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 14:46 ist
Jaynarayan Vyas had quite the BJP earlier this month and joined Congress party along with his son Sameer Vyas. Credit: Twitter / @ANI

Former Gujarat minister Jaynarayan Vyas, who resigned from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party earlier this month, joined the opposition Congress on Monday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inducted 75-year-old Vyas into the party in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot also welcomed Vyas into the party.

Vyas was a minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister. He resigned from the BJP on November 5.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are scheduled on December 1 and 5. 

