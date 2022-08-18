Ex-BJP MP Subramanian Swamy meets Mamata Banerjee

Ex-BJP MP Subramanian Swamy meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

The visit of Swamy, a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was described as a courtesy call

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 18 2022, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 23:05 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday paid a visit to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat here and they held a meeting for almost half an hour, a source in the administration said.

The source described the visit of Swamy, a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a courtesy call.

Swamy later tweeted: “Today I was in Kolkata and met the charismatic Mamata Banerjee. She is a courageous person. I admired her fight against the CPM in which she decimated the Communists.”

Also Read | In the Bengal power play, is Trinamool going soft on BJP?

He also shared a photograph of him with Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Following their meeting, speculation is rife about his political move.

Swamy had called on Banerjee in November last year also in New Delhi. 

