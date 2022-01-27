Ex-Congress MP Rajeev Sachan, SP leaders join BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls

Ex-Cong MP Rajeev Sachan, SP leaders join BJP in UP

Samajwadi Party's Shivkant Ojha and Sharatveer were among the party leaders to jump ship

IANS
New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 15:35 ist
Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi welcomed the newcomers. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, former Congress MP Rajeev Sachan, former minister and Samajwadi Party leader Shivkant Ojha on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Another Samajwadi Party MLA, Sharatveer, also switched to the saffron party.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Uttar Pradesh party president Laxmikant Bajpai and national media head Anil Baluni welcomed the three into the BJP fold at the party headquarters.

"These leaders are prominent figures in the political and social circle of Uttar Pradesh. People are strongly standing with the BJP after seeing the positive changes in the states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and our state election in-charge, Pradhan. We welcome them to the BJP family," Naqvi said.

Also Read — If the hawa blows from the west in UP polls, BJP will have a tough time

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, "They are prominent names fighting for social justice and joined BJP to contribute to the development of the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath."

Introducing the leaders, Baluni said, "People can judge in which direction wind is blowing with joining of so many people."

Sachan is a former Congress MP and two-term MLA. In 2009, Sachan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Fatehpur Parliamentary Constituency. Ojha was a four-time MLA and former minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government. Sharatveer is a third-term sitting MLA from Samajwadi Party.

On January 25, former union minister and senior Congress leader R P N Singh had joined BJP. Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav also joined the party.

