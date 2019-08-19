Ex-MPs asked to vacate official bungalows within a week

With many ex-MPs yet to vacate their official bungalows in National Capital, a Lok Sabha panel on Monday asked them to vacate their residence within a week.

The Lok Sabha Housing Committee, which met in the chairmanship of C R Patil, decided that in three days, power, water and gas connections will be snapped. The ex-MPs would be given one week time to vacate their accommodation, the panel said.

Around 200 former Lok Sabha MPs are yet to vacate their official residence in Delhi, which were allotted them in 2014. Because of this, the newly elected MPs were forced to stay in their temporary residence, said an official in the Lok Sabha secretariat.

As per the rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Narendra Modi government was formed for a second term.