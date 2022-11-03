Ex-Navy chief L Ramdas joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Ex-Navy chief joins Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Yatra resumed from Patancheru on the city outskirts Thursday morning and it will halt at Sivampet in Sangareddy district for the night

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 03 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 16:08 ist
Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Centre). Credit: Twitter/@Jairam_Ramesh

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Telangana on Thursday. The Yatra resumed from Patancheru on the city outskirts Thursday morning and it will halt at Sivampet in Sangareddy district for the night, Congress sources said.

"Admiral Ramdas, former Chief of Naval Staff, who at 89 continues to be an indefatigable campaigner for public causes, along with his wife Lalita Ramdas, herself the daughter of Admiral Katari, 1st Indian Chief of Naval Staff, walked with @RahulGandhi on Day 57 of #BharatJodoYatra," AICC General Secretary, in-charge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted.

Congress president in Telangana and MP A Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders walked with Gandhi in the morning session, the sources said. The Yatra will take a break on Friday, they said.

The mega foot march of Gandhi entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on November 7, the sources said. The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Telangana
L Ramdas
India News
Indian Politics

