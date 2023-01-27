Ex-Odisha CM joins BRS; Leaders winning, but people losing in polls, says KCR

Former Chief Minister of Odisha Giridhar Gamang and several other leaders on Friday joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of party president K Chandrashekar Rao, who formally welcomed them by offering a pink scarf.

Gamang and his son Sishir had on Wednesday announced their resignation from the primary membership of the BJP. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said BRS party was floated in order to change the future of India and its philosophy and in that endeavor several leaders from Odisha came and joined.

According to KCR, despite change in governments and leaders, the fate of the people remained the same as political parties always focused on winning elections wherein “people are losing”.

“How many governments and leaders changed, but the fate of farmers and poor people did not change. Why is it so? This is what we should ponder upon. It is because when there are elections parties are winning but people are losing. Serious change is required in the Indian political landscape where not leaders but people win,” Rao, also known as KCR, said.

The Telangana CM said though the country is celebrating 75 years of independence, the growth story is different from other countries. Despite having resources in abundance, more than China and USA, India youth prefer to go to other countries to pursue their dreams and people need to reflect on it.

Recalling the farmers’ stir against the Centre's controversial farm laws in the national capital, Rao said the rulers mocked at the poor people and peasants of the country. “That's why I called for Ab Ki Bar Kisan Ki Sarkar. Several leaders have become MLAs and MPs, but this time (in 2024 general elections) farmers only should become MLAs and MPs,” he opined. The BRS will bring about change in Indian politics and ensure that people win in the elections. Citing statistics, the BRS chief said the country has 4 lakh MW installed capacity of power, whereas it never generated more than 2 lakh MW.

Targetting the central government over its disinvestment policy, Rao said the losses of the PSEs are on the people while the profit-making companies are “privatised”.

"Socialisation of the losses and privatisation of the properties. This is what is happening in this country nowadays… we should save the country for this vicious cycle. That is why BRS was started,” he said.

Rao reiterated that the BRS’s motto was to provide free power to farmers across the country. Two years after the BRS government is formed at the Centre, electricity will be available in every nook and cranny of the country 24/7. He added that some of the flagship welfare schemes of the Telangana government such as 'Dalit Bandhu' will be implemented across the country for 25 lakh households every year.