Ex- Prez Pranab Mukherjee warns against majoritarianism

Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday pitched for raising the number of Lok Sabha seats to 1,000 from the existing 543 and for a corresponding increase in the Rajya Sabha’s strength, arguing that India has a “disproportionately large size” of the electorate for elected representatives.

Delivering the second Atal Vihari Vajpayee memorial lecture organised by India Foundation here, he also cautioned parties in power against “majoritarianism” and stressed on the need for carrying everyone along.

He said people may have given some party a numerical majority, but a majority of voters has never supported one party in India’s electoral history.

“This message of the Indian electorate has never been clearly understood by political players. That is why we think we can do anything and everything when we have an overwhelming majority in the legislature. But that should not be the case,” he said, asserting that people have often punished such incumbents in the past.

“A numerical majority in elections gives you the right to make a stable government. The lack of popular majority forbids you from a majoritarian government. That is the message and essence of our parliamentary democracy,” he said.

Mukherjee also voiced his misgivings over the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.