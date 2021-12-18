Exclusive | Conversion is the biggest crime against humanity, says VHP leader Surendra Kumar Jain

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) wants the Centre and the states to enact laws against what it terms as “illegal” conversions. Starting December 20, the organisation is initiating a nation-wide intensive campaign against religious conversion and will propagate the 'ghar wapsi' programme. Surendra Kumar Jain, national joint general secretary of the VHP, talks exclusively with Mohammed Safi Shamsi of Deccan Herald about the organisation's stands on various religious issues. Excerpts:

What is VHP’s stand on conversion, and what are demands from the Centre?

The entire world is against conversion. This is the biggest crime against humanity. Because of conversion, crores of people have been killed, cultures eroded. India’s division also occurred because of conversion. Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh or Pakistan or damaging of Hindu temples in Bengal has occured because of conversion. This is why our demand is before state governments and the Centre as this (conversion) has a national context. The Centre cannot evade from the responsibility that there should be a law against illegal conversion.

Are you in talks with the Union government, at the national level?

Talks have taken place with several state governments. Many state governments have enacted laws at our insistence. Eleven state governments have already made laws. You will be surprised to know that the first law (on this issue) was enacted by a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. This is not a party-specific issue. All state governments should enact a law. We are also in talks with the Centre and hope that we will be successful in our persuasion.

What are your programmes concerning Dharma Raksha Abhiyan and ghar wapsi?

Under this campaign in the entire country, we will expose antinational conversion conspiracies hatched by hardliners in Islam and Christianity. Second, we will draw the attention of the people to the fact that our religion is strong. We will tell people about ghar wapsi… that your forefathers didn’t convert with intent. It was because of pressure, deception or greed. Ghar wapsi will be a parallel campaign along Dharma Rakha Abhiyan.

Tell us about activities to be undertaken under Dharma Raksha Abhiyan

We will expose these conspiracies through social media. The campaign will start from December 20 (and will continue for 11 days, till December 31). Literature will be prepared, printed and distributed. Third, we will generate awareness among people through public meets, wherever possible. Fourth, the ghar wapsi programme will also be carried out simultaneously.

Traditionally VHP has been vocal about Kashi and Mathura (mosques) issues. What is VHP’s current stand on this?

I would like to rectify this question a bit. This is not the stand of VHP. It is the stand of the Hindu society. VHP took up the Ram Janmabhoomi (issue) in 1984. The fight has been on for 490 years. Similarly, the fight for Mathura and Kashi has been on ever since the temple were razed. The society is working for it. VHP is nowhere involved (at present) in the efforts. When there will be a need, we will come forward.

Are these currently issues before the VHP?

The issues are before the entire country. The resolution that we had passed in 1984, includes all the three.

Is VHP, directly or indirectly, involved in, or has a role in the elections, due in Uttar Pradesh?

We are not a political organisation. We don't come forward in support or against any party. We talk of principle. Whoever is in favour of the nation, of society, vote for the same. When I talk of the nation, of the society, people understand who are standing with the nation, who with the terrorists.

