'Exemptions to government weakens Data Protection Bill: Rajeev Gowda

The Personal Data Protection Bill seeks to regulate the use of individual data by the government and private entities. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member M V Rajeev Gowda tells Sagar Kulkarni of DH his concerns over the draft legislation. Below are the excerpts from the interview:

How will an individual's privacy be impacted by the Personal Data Protection Bill?

The objective of this bill was to protect an individual’s personal data. However, the focus seems to have shifted to “promoting economic growth using data”. The Bill exempts government agencies from provisions of the law, it also gives government access to sort of anonymised data/non-personal data.

How do you view the concerns over verification of social media accounts?

The bill obliges Social Media Intermediaries (e.g., Facebook and Twitter) to offer users an option to voluntarily verify their accounts. This, in effect, creates a class of “non-verified” users who may be targeted for surveillance.

Does the power to exempt government agencies from the ambit of the PDP Bill to maintain public order and national security bother you?

The Central Government has the power to exempt any government agency from the purview of the Bill (all or select provisions). Also, the bill does not codify the principles of necessity and proportionality as determinants to access personal data. This certainly weakens data protection substantially.

How do you view the provisions of government getting access to non-personal data of business entities?

The purview of PDP 2019 should be limited to personal data and Non-Personal Data must be left out of its ambit to avoid any conflicts and overlaps. Companies and citizens will be concerned about whether, through this provision, the government is creating a back-door for a non-personal data sharing regime which can be easily converted into identifiable data through a corroboration of various data sets.

A key provision of data localisation has been diluted?

The Dilution is only partial. Localisation requirements are now only for sensitive and critical personal data (stored in India with conditions for transfer overseas). Critical personal data may only be processed in India.

Why is it important to have data storage within the country instead of servers abroad?

The argument is that larger corporations can afford to invest in such infrastructure, given the size of their Indian markets. But this requirement should not act as a deterrent for startups.

The Bill was referred to a Joint Committee, instead of the Standing Committee on Information Technology headed by Shashi Tharoor...

There was absolutely no need to do this. This is typical of this government’s attempts to bulldoze critical legislation rather than subject bills to appropriate and detailed critical scrutiny.