Expedite decision-making; performance audit important: Gadkari to transport ministry officials

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari have asked his ministry officials to expedite decision-making by clearing files in three days while cautioning that non-performers would be given compulsory retirement.

The minister on Tuesday said that he has sought a list of non-performing officials in his ministry for showing the exit door.

The minister, a day earlier, had warned "non-performing" officials or "dead assets" in his ministry who neither take decisions nor allow others to work of showing exit door while saying that red-tapism will not be tolerated.

"I like people who take decisions. There can be bonafide mistakes which are not a crime but sitting on files for months and years will not be tolerated...I have asked the Secretary to suggest names of officials for compulsory retirement," the minister said at the National Highways Excellence Award 2019 event on Tuesday.

He said projects were getting stuck because of the lax approach of the officials in clearing files and all such officials with the negative approach of not clearing files will be dealt with sternly.

"Financial audit is important but more important is performance audit. ...Decision making should be fast but there are officials who keep sitting on files," the Minister said.

He said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was serious on the issue of giving retirement to non-performers.

"Files should be disposed of within three days and I think if all adhere to this, the NHAI and Ministry's performance will multiply," he said.

At the same time, the Minister directed Highways Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan, NHAI Chairman SS Sandhu and Minister of State for Highways VK Singh for a site inspection of the projects in order to expedite them.

He said "teamwork" holds significance.

He also said that he has asked the RBI government to allow infrastructure loan financing for a period of 30 years.

“I had a meeting with the RBI governor day before yesterday. I have requested him to allow infrastructure loan financing for a period of 30 years. He has taken note of my request," the minister said.

On Monday during the 'Road Safety Stakeholders Meet,' the minister made it clear that "there is a limit to testing one's patience" and those officials who compromised on road safety by not taking timely decisions or are accountable for faulty DPRs (detailed project report) or road engineering will have to face stringent actions.

Speaking at the function to present the ‘National Highways Excellence Awards’ to outstanding performers in the NH sector here, he also appreciated good work done by companies and individuals saying awards hold significance as these give recognition.

Gawar Construction, Dilip Buildcon, DRA Infracon, Oriental Structural Engineers, Baharampur Farakka Highways, and Shillong Expressway were among the companies that bagged awards in various categories.

Toll authorities that managed the best implementation of FASTag technology were awarded for increased automation in toll collection.

The awards were instituted in the year 2018 to recognise companies that are performing exceptionally well in the construction, operations, maintenance and tolling stages of highway development as well as in the arena of road safety.