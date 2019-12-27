Expedite e-office implementation: Singh to states, UTs

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday appealed to all states and Union territories to expedite implementation of e-office or digitisation of government work.

During a review meeting of the Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions, Singh discussed various initiatives towards digitisation and e-governance.

"The minister also appealed to the state governments to expedite the implementation of e-office in their respective states/Union territories," a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He said the Centre has offered state governments all guidance in implementation of e-office, the latest being the newly created UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In total, 75 central ministries/departments are actively using the e-office platform, with the Ministry of AYUSH being the recent to go live on it, the statement said.

Out of them, 57 ministries/departments have achieved the desired target of 80 per cent on e-office platform, with the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries being the latest to have achieved this, it said.

During the meeting, issues, including vision document of the ministry, 100-day agenda of the departments, vacancy position in the departments, grievance redressal status, training programmes under the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and RTI portal among others, were discussed.