Expelled BSP leader Nakul Dubey joins Congress

Nakul Dubey, a prominent Brahmin leader who was expelled from BSP last month, joined the Congress on Thursday, as the party made it clear its intentions to slowly expand its footprints in the state where it was once the main party.

Dubey joined the party in the presence of senior leader Rajiv Shukla at the Congress headquarters here. Shukla said Dubey was joining to strengthen the party in UP where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading them.

The former BSP leader said he would work in the party to expand Congress’ reach not just in UP but across the country.

A lawyer by profession, 56-year-old Dubey was expelled from the BSP with party chief Mayawati announcing that he was ousted for indiscipline and anti-party activities.

A close confidante of Satish Chandra Mishra, Mayawati's Man Friday, he was one of the main pillars of BSP's outreach to the Brahmins. He accompanied Mishra to the 'brotherhood' meetings organised by the BSP to link Brahmins with Dalits and the party.

He started his political career as a student leader in Lucknow before joining the BSP in 2002 and rose to become a Cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh. In 2004, he was given the charge of Unnao Parliamentary constituency when BSP fielded Brajesh Pathak, who later switched to the BJP and is currently the Deputy Chief Minister.

Dubey was instrumental in several political programmes and rallies organised by the BSP. He was fielded in the 2007 Assembly elections from Mahona and was chosen as the Urban Development Minister.

However, he lost the 2012 Assembly polls. His tryst with electoral battles for a Lok Sabha seat also was not successful as he was defeated in Sitapur in 2014 and 2019. He also could not win in the 2017 Assembly polls.