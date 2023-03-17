Explained | Who actually switches microphones on and off in Parliament and how it is done

In the last few days, many members of the Opposition Congress have alleged that their microphones had been switched off in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

As the issue snowballs into a huge controversy, here’s a look at the nitty-gritty of who switches the microphones on and off and the protocols governing it.

Every seat in the Parliament is numbered. And each of these seats is embedded with a microphone.

Sound technicians are present in what’s called a chamber. Their presence enables the smooth functioning of the Parliament vis-a-vis recording and transcription of the speeches the members make.

This chamber also acts like a nerve centre. It has a glass facade so that the presiding officer can see the technicians inside and also has an electronic board displaying all the seat numbers. The transparent glass also enables the staff inside to have a view of the proceedings outside.

Though the sound technicians take care of the functioning of the microphones, they can’t do it at their own whims and fancies. It is only the presiding officer who instructs them to switch off the microphones based on norms. The presiding officer exercises the right to mute or switch off the microphones in cases like House disruptions.

"Microphones are switched on under directions of the Chair of the Rajya Sabha. Only when a member is called by the Chair, the mics are switched on," India Today quoted P Wilson, DMK Rajya Sabha MP.

"In the Zero Hour, a three-minute time limit is given to a member and when the three minutes are over, the microphone gets switched off automatically. In cases of debates on bills etc, time is allowed for each of the parties. The Chair goes by that time, and at its discretion, grants one or two minutes for a member to complete," Wilson was quoted further.

In case of Special Mentions, MPs have a time limit of 250 words.

"The mic of an MP might be switched off if it's not his or her turn to speak. In the case of Special Mentions, MPs have a limit of reading out 250 words. The moment it is read by the member, the mic is switched off by the staff in the chamber," the publication quoted a journalist who covers Parliamentary proceedings.