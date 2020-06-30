Nadda praises PM Modi's extension of PMGKAY

Extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana shows PM Modi's commitment to welfare of poor: BJP chief J P Nadda

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 19:51 ist

The extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare of the poor, BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi announced the extension of the PMGKAY, a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November.

Under the scheme, five kgs of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month will be given free of cost to the poor. The scheme was initially rolled out for three months.

Underlining that Modi is leading the country with alertness and sensitivity during the Covid-19 crisis, Nadda, in a series of tweets, said the prime minister should be applauded for saving lives and livelihood amid this pandemic.

Describing the extension of PMGKAY as a visionary step, the BJP chief said this shows Modi's commitment to the welfare of the poor.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

PMGKAY programme
Narendra Modi
JP Nadda
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Strongly concerned about India banning apps: China

Strongly concerned about India banning apps: China

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

 