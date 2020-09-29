S Jaishankar to hold talks with Motegi in Japan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to hold talks with Toshimitsu Motegi in Japan from October 6 to 7

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 16:22 ist
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, poses with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for photographers during a bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nagoya, central Japan, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Credit: AP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo from October 6 to 7 during which he will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and attend a ministerial meeting of the Quadrilateral coalition.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar and Motegi are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will also participate in the second India-Australia-Japan-USA ministerial meeting on October 6 in which the Foreign ministers of the respective countries will participate," the MEA said.

It said the foreign ministers will discuss the post-Covid-19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic.

"They will also discuss regional issues and collectively affirm the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," it said.

The MEA said Jaishankar will also hold bilateral consultations with the foreign ministers of Australia and the US during the visit to Japan. 

