Eyeing 2022 Assembly polls, BJP pitches low-profile Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat's new Chief Minister

The BJP on Sunday picked first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel as the new chief minister of Gujarat, as the party sought to mollify the powerful Patidar community that has eyed the post for long and nip any anti-incumbency in the bud before the 2022 Assembly polls.

The 59-year-old will be succeeding Vijay Rupani, who stepped down from the post on Monday in a decision that surprised many.

Patel's name was announced at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar following a legislature party meeting attended by Rupani, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, scores of party MLAs, two Union ministers — Prahlad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar — and party's national secretary Tarun Chaung.

A builder by profession, the low-profile Patel emerged as a dark horse as his name wasn't on the list of favourites doing the rounds as possible CM candidates.

An MLA from Ghatlodia Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad, a Patidar-dominated seat, Patel made his debut in state politics in the 2017 Assembly polls and won with a record margin. Ghatlodia used to be represented by ex-chief minister Anandiben Patel, the current governor of Uttar Pradesh. Belonging to Kadva Patel community, a Patidar sub-caste, the new CM is said to be a protege of Anandiben.

Patel has a diploma in civil engineering and is a former chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) as well as ex-chairman of Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

After the formal announcement of his name, Bhupendra Patel thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party's national president J P Nadda and outgoing chief minister Vijay Rupani for trusting him for the top job.

Patel met the Governor Acharya Devvrat at 6 pm and staked a claim to form the government. Patel will be sworn in as chief minister on Monday, said state party president C R Paatil. Party sources said that several new faces are likely to be inducted in Patel's cabinet.

The party is still maintaining secrecy over the role of current deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is said to be upset with the development.

"We don't know what is going to happen to Nitinbhai. Things will be clear after two days," said a BJP functionary. "The name of Bhupendrabhai as next CM has stunned everyone. We were not expecting it. But he has a clean image with no criminal record or allegation of corruption," he added.

Meanwhile, prominent Patidar leader Hardik Patel, the working president of Gujarat Congress, released a statement late in the evening congratulating Bhupendra Patel. However, he added that the BJP has given "Bhupendra Patel the new responsibility to hide the party's failure".