Eyeing 2024 LS polls, DMK to conduct training sessions for booth in-charges

With Lok Sabha polls less than a year away, Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is laying focus on booth committees by planning to hold training sessions for over 65,000 booth in-charges across the state to ensure that they are battle-ready for the crucial elections.

The inaugural session will be launched by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin at Tiruchirapalli on July 26 with a pep-talk to 12,645 booth in-charges from 15 party districts in the Central and Cauvery Delta regions of Tamil Nadu.

The sessions will be conducted zone-wise during which the booth in-charges will be imparted training on the work to be carried out in the run-up to the general elections and on the polling day. Also, reaching out to the people on a regular basis and setting the narrative on social media. Such training sessions will be conducted in every zone in Tamil Nadu in the coming days which will also see Stalin interacting with the booth committee heads, DMK sources told DH.

The training sessions come months after the DMK, for the first time in its history, appointed observers for all 234 Assembly constituencies instead of districts to strengthen the booth committees and enrol new members into the organisation.

The observers, most of them members of the youth, women, students, and IT wings of the party, interacted with booth committee in-charges and members along with district secretaries in the past six months.

“The training session is also first-of-its-kind for the party. The in-charges will be told how to gather support for the party in their respective booths. They will be told to identify beneficiaries of government schemes and reach out to them at regular intervals to ensure that they vote for the party. They will also be given several tips to woo people,” a senior DMK leader told DH.

He added that the booth in-charges will also be given lessons on setting the narrative on social media and effectively countering the campaigns against the party and the government. Much emphasis is laid on booth communities, the leader said, as Stalin has set an ambitious target of winning all 40 Lok Sabha, including Puducherry, seats.

“We also realised that our booth committees were weak and we decided to strengthen them. There is constant work that is being done at the booth level for the past few months and it will continue till the elections,” he stated.

In a statement, Stalin told cadres to ensure the DMK’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls by telling them that the opponents will be trying to create hurdles in the run-up to the polls. “The cadres have enormous strength to script success by overcoming challenges. We have to work hard to ensure we win all seats at stake,” Stalin added.

DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance consisting of Congress, Left, MDMK, VCK, and IUML won 39 of the 40 seats in 2019 elections with the AIADMK-BJP managing to win only one seat.

After continuous defeats since 2011, the DMK tasted victory for the first time in 2019 Lok Sabha polls following which it came back to power in TN after a decade in 2021 Assembly elections.