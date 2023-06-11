Nothing changed in NCP: Fadnavis on Supriya's elevation

Eyewash, nothing changed in NCP: Fadnavis on Supriya Sule's elevation

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared his daughter Supriya Sule and former Union minister Praful Patel as working presidents of the party

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 11 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 21:38 ist
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday termed as an "eyewash" the recent change in Nationalist Congress Party's hierarchy wherein Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were made working presidents.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the development had hardly changed anything in the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Also Read: Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as new Working Presidents of NCP

When asked whether Sule's elevation as working president amounts to a significant change in the party's hierarchy, Fadnavis said, “Though it is their internal matter. I do not think it is a major change in that party. It has hardly changed anything. It's an eyewash".

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared his daughter Supriya Sule and former Union minister Praful Patel as working presidents of the party, marking a generational shift in the organisation.

Pawar also appointed Sule as the chairperson of the party's Central Election Authority and in-charge of Maharashtra, the only state where the NCP has a formidable electoral presence.

