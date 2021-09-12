Bhupendra Patel elected as new Gujarat Chief Minister

Eying 2022 Assembly polls, BJP pitches low-profile Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat's new Chief Minister

Patel will be sworn in as chief minister on Monday

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 12 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 18:40 ist
Bhupendra R Patel photo. Credit: @satishjha/Twitter
In an attempt to mollify powerful Patidar community demanding a Patidar chief minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced low-profile and first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel as the new chief minister of Gujarat. He will be succeeding Vijay Rupani, who stepped down from the post a day before as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat. 
 
59-year-old Patel, a builder by profession, emerged as a dark horse among the list of favorites whose names were doing the rounds as possible CM candidates. Patel's name was announced at BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar following a legislature party meet attended by outgoing chief minister Rupani, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and scores of party MLAs and central leaders including two ministers - Prahlad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar and party's national secretary Tarun Chaung.
 
The new chief minister is an MLA from Ghatlodia Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad, a Patidar dominated seat, which he won in 2017 Assembly polls for the first time with a record margin. This seat used to be represented by ex-chief minister Anandiben Patel, the current governor of Uttar Pradesh. Belonging to Kadva Patel community, a sub-caste of Patidars, the new CM is said to be a protege of Anandiben Patel.
 
According to information shared by the BJP, Patel is an undergraduate who has done a diploma in civil engineering from government polytechnic in Ahmedabad. He is a former chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and ex-chairman of Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. His 2017 election affidavit states that he is a consulting engineer of a firm "Vihaan Associates."
 
After formal announcement of his name, Bhupendra Patel thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party's national president J P Nadda and outgoing chief minister Vijay Rupani for trusting him for the top job. Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat at 6 pm and claimed to form the government. Patel will be sworn in as chief minister on Monday, said state party president C R Paatil.
 
The party is still maintaining secrecy over the role of current deputy chief minister Nitin Patel who is said to be upset with the development. 

