Fact-finding teams aimed at voters, serve as echo chambers for political outfits

Political fact-finding teams are probing incidents, acting parallel to official squads of judicial, administrative or police officials.

Such teams are apparently replacing fact-finding missions of civic society members comprising social scientists and activists.

A Trinamool all-women fact-finding team comprising party MPs reached Jahangirpuri on Friday to inquire and make its own assessment of the incident. The team was allegedly stopped by police.

While this group was called a fact-finding team, Trinamool has sent ‘delegations’ earlier to several spots.

A Trinamool delegation had gone to Hathras in October 2020, but were stopped before they could reach the house and meet the family of a gang rape victim.

In August 2018, another Trinamool delegation that was on its way to interact with people in Assam’s Silchar was prevented from leaving the airport after the members landed.

The BJP has formed two fact-finding teams in recent times for assessing two different incidents in West Bengal.

On March 22, party’s national president J P Nadda nominated a five-member team to visit and assess the violent incident in Rampurhat, in Birbhum district, where eight people were charred to death in a retaliatory fire following the murder of a local Trinamool leader.

On April 13, the BJP formed another fact-finding team to visit Hanskhali in Nadia district to know more about the alleged rape and death of a minor girl.

Besides, other political representations - the Left and the Congress have had such teams sent in the past on different occasions.

While such acts have failed to yield any social returns, political observers feel such representations are targeted at specific vote-bases. In a sense, these are echo chambers that amplify the political and ideological stands taken by the parties.

“In the 90s and early 2000s we saw civil-rights teams probing incidents. The trend of politicians exploring picked up thereafter. The idea behind such teams is to tell the vote-base that we are doing something.

"Such investigations are preemptively partisan. This also shows that an unbiased civil society is shrinking,” Maidul Islam, political scientist said.

“New political coinages keep emerging. In the late 70s Left cadets carried out relief work. Similar social work is not being done by ‘Red volunteers’. Old political symbolism changes with newer terminology.

"Fact-finding teams have no legal locus standi. These actually replace or are a substitute for political mass movements, which are now organised on social platforms,” said Udayan Bandyopadhyay, political analyst.

“From Gandhiji to Jayaprakash Narayan - none of the great leaders have sent fact-finding missions. They were more keen on personal visits and movements. Such teams are activism for the party but have no impact,” he added.

