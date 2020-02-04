'Facts gave way to fiction in President's address'

Facts gave way to fiction in President's address: Shashi Tharoor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2020, 17:11pm ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 17:11pm ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday accused the government in Lok Sabha of abrogating its moral responsibility of dealing with the "constitutional and political crisis" facing the country and said facts gave way to fiction in the President's address to Parliament.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the Congress member said there was a dearth of solutions and ideas to take India forward and attempts were made to "mask" failures of various schemes launched by the government. 

