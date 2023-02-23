Fadnavis, Bawankule creating confusion: NCP chief spokesperson

Amid the war of words on the November-2019 hush-hush early morning swearing-in, the NCP on Thursday said that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state BJP President are trying to create confusion about the Sharad Pawar-led party.

“Bawankule and Fadnavis giving misleading statements in context to NCP and that both are trying to create confusion about NCP in the minds of the people,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

On November 23, 2019, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of NCP were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, by then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. However, Fadnavis had to resign within 80 hours and subsequently, Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as Chief Minister on November 28, 2019.

There is a war of words between Fadnavis and Pawar Senior on this issue.

Tapase has strongly objected to Bawankule's statement that NCP Pawar agreed to an alliance with the BJP as long as Fadnavis was not the Chief Minister.

"A few days ago, Fadnavis made a statement that Pawar was well aware of the early morning swearing-in ceremony and hence he became the Chief Minister again,” he said.

According to Tapase, the statements of both Bawankule and Fadnavis are misleading in context to the NCP.

“We have nothing to do with the BJP, we are in absolute sync with all Maha Vikas Aghadi partners and our ideologies are opposed to that of the BJP,” he said adding that the BJP should stop setting false narratives and soon Maharashtra will see the ouster of Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.