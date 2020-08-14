Fadnavis to play 'active' role for BJP in Bihar polls

Fadnavis set to play 'active' role in BJP's preparedness for Bihar polls

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 20:35 ist
Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to play a key role in his party's preparation for the Bihar Assembly polls, a significant development that comes amid some disquiet in the saffron alliance in the state.

BJP sources said Fadnavis has been roped in by the party leadership for the poll preparedness and had recently attended a Bihar core committee meeting of the party.

"He has already begun his work and will play an active role. A formal announcement regarding his responsibility may be made later by party president J P Nadda," a BJP source said.

The development also comes at a time when Bihar and Maharashtra governments have been trading charges over the handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case by the Mumbai Police.

The matter has taken on an emotive dimension in Bihar, the home state of the actor.

Fadnavis has been heading the BJP's attack on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, accusing it of mishandling the case and pushing for a CBI probe.

In Bihar, two BJP allies, Chirag Paswan-headed Lok Janshakti Party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), have been at loggerheads in the state.

The LJP has conveyed to the BJP leadership, the sources said, its uneasiness about the manner in which the issues raised by it have been dealt with.

Chirag Paswan had recently met Nadda and spoken about a host of issues, they said.

The BJP has been playing a balancing role between its two partners. It has already announced that Kumar will be the NDA's chief ministerial candidate.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav has so far been the main pointsman of the party for Bihar affairs. He is also the BJP in-charge for the state.

Party sources said Fadnavis may be made the Bihar election in-charge once the Election Commission announces the schedule.

The BJP has a practice of entrusting its key leaders with the responsibility of handling state elections.

Yadav was the party's in-charge for Maharashtra Assembly polls last year.

Late BJP leader Ananth Kumar was the party's in-charge for the Bihar Assembly polls in 2015.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lok Janshakti Party
Nitish Kumar
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra
Bihar
BJP
J P Nadda
Janata Dal (United)
Chirag Paswan

What's Brewing

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

 