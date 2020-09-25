Farm Bills remind of East India Company rule: Priyanka

Farm Bills remind of East India Company rule: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 25 2020, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 11:41 ist
Hitting out at the NDA government over the passage of three contentious farm Bills, Gandhi said in a tweet that farmers will be derived of Minimum Support Price (MSP). Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the PM Modi-led government's Farm Bills are like a bitter reminder of the East India Company's rule. 

Hitting out at the NDA government over the passage of three contentious farm Bills, Gandhi said in a tweet that farmers will be deprived of Minimum Support Price (MSP). "They (farmers) will neither get price nor respect."

On the issue of contract farming, she said, "Farmers will become labourers in their own land."

"Farmers are being forced to become labourers of billionaires through contract farming," she said. 

Farm Bills
Congress
BJP
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

