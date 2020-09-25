Farm Bills remind of East India Company rule: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the PM Modi-led government's Farm Bills are like a bitter reminder of the East India Company's rule.

Hitting out at the NDA government over the passage of three contentious farm Bills, Gandhi said in a tweet that farmers will be deprived of Minimum Support Price (MSP). "They (farmers) will neither get price nor respect."

किसानों से MSP छीन ली जाएगी। उन्हें कांट्रेक्ट फार्मिंग के जरिए खरबपतियों का गुलाम बनने पर मजबूर किया जाएगा। न दाम मिलेगा, न सम्मान।

किसान अपने ही खेत पर मजदूर बन जाएगा। भाजपा का कृषि बिल ईस्ट इंडिया कम्पनी राज की याद दिलाता है। हम ये अन्याय नहीं होने देंगे।#BharatBandh — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 25, 2020

On the issue of contract farming, she said, "Farmers will become labourers in their own land."

"Farmers are being forced to become labourers of billionaires through contract farming," she said.