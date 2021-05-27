Farm laws: Union Agriculture Minister Tomar bats for reforms amid calls for roll back

Amid calls for restarting talks with farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched a strong defence of the three farm laws, saying they would help improve income of small and marginal farmers.

Tomar, while addressing a webinar of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, said the Modi government was now focused on increasing the income of farmers and make agriculture a profitable proposition.

“The government is bridging the gaps in the farm sector to ensure that farmers do not sell their produce at throwaway prices. We have ushered in agricultural reforms that do not tax transactions done outside the wholesale markets. A farmer can sell his produce at the farm-gate itself,” the minister said.

Read | Farmers observe 'Black Day' to mark 6 months of protest, vow to carry out agitation for long

The minister’s strong defence of the farm sector reforms came a day after farmers’ unions observed black day to mark seven years of the Modi government and demanded immediate repeal of the farm sector reforms, contending that they were meant to benefit big businessmen.

Tomar said the reforms also have provisions for contract farming besides a crop insurance scheme.

“These new initiatives will prove beneficial to small farmers and strengthen them,” the minister said.

At least 13 opposition parties had supported the agitating farmers who had given a call to observe Black Day on Ma 26 and asked the Modi government to resume negotiations on their demand for repeal of the three farm laws.