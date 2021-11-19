Farm laws were passed without any discussion with states: Sharad Pawar

Amid a political setback to the Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation in the wake of repealing the three new farm laws, one of India’s senior-most politicians and longest-serving agriculture minister, Sharad Pawar, said that the Bills were passed in a hurry.

Pawar, the founder-president of NCP, congratulated the agitating farmers.

”The three farm laws were passed without any discussion with states, which was opposed by all Opposition parties. There were many walkouts, still, farm laws were passed without discussion,” he said.

The veteran politician, who was the agriculture minister in the Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, said after the laws were passed, the protests built momentum.

“There were protests by farmers outside Delhi borders. Farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh camped at the borders for one year in all weathers, peacefully opposing the laws. It is very difficult to maintain peace in the protests, but they did it. We salute the farmers," said Pawar.

Pawar indicated that the repeal appears to be politically motivated but it was good. “In view of the elections ahead in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, the farm laws were withdrawn. The BJP has seen the reactions of farmers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan which could not be ignored. Whatever happened, it happened, this decision is a good thing,” he said.

