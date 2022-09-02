Farm loan waiver if AAP voted to power in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal

Continuing his pre-election “guaranteed” promises in Gujarat gearing up for Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that if his party is voted to power, it will waive off farm loans and extend minimum support price (MSP) to several major crops.

The Delhi chief minister also promised to give 12-hour electricity supply in the daytime, which the farmers have been demanding for a long time.

Addressing a well-attended public gathering, Kejriwal said that “MSPs are announced every year but farmers hardly get any benefits. It is my guarantee that our government will buy at MSP if farmers do not find any other buyer. We will start with five farm produce such as wheat and paddy, and then add more.”

Repeating his promises of creating ten lakh jobs, 300 units of free electricity, Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance, Rs 1,000 monthly allowance to willing women, Kejriwal said, “I am told that farmers in Gujarat get electricity at night for irrigation. If we are voted to power, we will give electricity during the day for 12 hours. We will also cancel the land survey done by this government and order a fresh survey.”

He also claimed that like Delhi, farmers in Gujarat would receive a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre as crop insurance.

The Delhi chief minister also visited Dwarkadhish temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, and told reporters that he prayed that “India becomes number-one country in the world.” When asked about his party’s allegation against Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Kejriwal said, “I have come here to pray.”

Kejriwal is going to address a public gathering in Surendranagar on Saturday.