Farmer unions latch on symbols of JP Narayan, Charan Singh, will observe June 5 as 'Sampoorna Kranti Divas'

With no indications from the government on withdrawing the three contentious farm laws, farmers' bodies have decided to scale up the agitation latching on to symbols of people's movements like Jayprakash Narayan and announced to observe June 5 as 'Sampoorna Kranti Divas' by burning copies of the new farm laws in front of the offices of BJP MPs and MLAs.

It was on June 5 last year when President Ram Nath Kovind had promulgated the two ordinances--- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020.

Appealing to people to make it a mass movement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for burning the copies of three agricultural laws in front of offices of BJP MPs, MLAs and representatives.

SKM leaders on Saturday also paid their obeisance to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was a prominent farmer leader from Uttar Pradesh and is still a revered figure in Western UP, where his political legacy is now with his grandson and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary after the demise of his father Ajit Singh. Farmers from Western UP are playing a key role in the farmer agitation. May 29 is the death anniversary of Singh.

Farmer leaders lauded the legacy of both Chaudhary Charan Singh and JP, the face of the anti-Emergency movement in the seventies, who had given the clarion call of "Sampoorna Kranti" on June 5, 1974.

Earlier on May 26, the farmer unions had observed "Black Day'' in various states to mark six months of their agitation and send a message against the Modi government that is completing seven years this month on May 30.

On May 21, Samyukta Kisan Morcha had written to the Prime Minister, seeking his immediate intervention to resume discussions to address the issue. But there was no forward movement. The last round of talks between the Centre and farmers had taken place on January 22, which was the 11th round of conversation between them.

After the 10 rounds of talks with farmer bodies, the government had proposed to suspend the three contentious laws for one and half years and set up a joint committee to discuss them. However, the farmer bodies rejected it. After the January 26 violence during the farmer protest in Delhi, the government did not get back to them for a talk saying it had already made the best possible offer.

